ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.78 N/A 1.15 73.62 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.15 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential downside is -9.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.