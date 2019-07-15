ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 4.68 N/A 1.30 53.14 Codexis Inc. 19 17.36 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.33 shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc. has a -0.3 beta and it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -7.18% at a $75 consensus target price. On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 26.80% and its consensus target price is $23.75. The results provided earlier shows that Codexis Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 87.9% respectively. About 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.