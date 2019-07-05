ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.84 N/A 1.30 53.14 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.33. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -10.24% at a $75 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 29.5%. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.