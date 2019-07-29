ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) EPS Estimated At $1.18; Nxt-id (NXTD) Shorts Down By 3.12%

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 16.83% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. ANIP’s profit would be $14.21 million giving it 17.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 92,401 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, finance, and Internet of Things markets. The company has market cap of $14.70 million. It offers World Ventures SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, a travel firm with approximately 500,000 members; and develops NXT SmartPay, a standalone solution with the ability to make payments on various devices through magnetic stripes, as well as through interaction with a terminal through EMC, near field communication (NFC), or barcode functionality. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology solution that is embedded in a mobile device to make wireless payments at various point-of sale terminals, which do not require NFC or EMV; and IoT Stamp, a connected electronics module that fits within various devices, including smartcards or watch bands.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ANIP in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,132 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 2,574 shares. 765 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited. Dana Investment Advsr, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,105 shares. 6,800 are held by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,326 shares. 534,993 were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Argent Cap Ltd Company has 40,635 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Mangrove Ptnrs has invested 5.18% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 15 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Northern Trust invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 8,000 shares.

