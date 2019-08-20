ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.80 N/A 1.15 73.62 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3207.29 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.16 beta indicates that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 11.01% at a $75 average price target. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 51.39%. The results provided earlier shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.