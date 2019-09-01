ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.67 N/A 1.15 73.62 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.20 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 16.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $76.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.