ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.69 N/A 1.15 73.62 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 68.5%. Insiders owned 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.