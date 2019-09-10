ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparing side by side

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.76 N/A 1.15 73.62 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.16 shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.