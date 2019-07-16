ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 4.68 N/A 1.30 53.14 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -7.18% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $75. Competitively the average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 85.45% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.