ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 4.01 N/A 1.15 73.62 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.