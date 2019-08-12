ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Contrasting side by side

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 4.02 N/A 1.15 73.62 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

In table 1 we can see ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IVERIC bio Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently more expensive than IVERIC bio Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.85% and an $75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IVERIC bio Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.