ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.67 N/A 1.15 73.62 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta which is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $73, while its potential upside is 11.91%. Competitively Immunic Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 190.07%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.