ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparison side by side

Since ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.78 N/A 1.15 73.62 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.74 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Exelixis Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Exelixis Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The downside potential is -9.16% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $75. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.75 consensus price target and a 51.93% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Exelixis Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 80.9%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Exelixis Inc. beats ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.