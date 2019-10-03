ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Contrasting side by side

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.66 9.22M 1.15 73.62 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,300,634.74% 7% 3.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 859,169,049.12% -212% -134%

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $74.5, and a 2.07% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.