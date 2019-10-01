ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.66 9.22M 1.15 73.62 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,331,405.44% 7% 3.1% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,704,192,546.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$74.5 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 0% respectively. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 10 of the 12 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.