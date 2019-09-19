ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.09 N/A 1.15 73.62 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.34 N/A -4.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $74.5, with potential upside of 2.38%. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 22.81%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.