ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 4.90 N/A 1.30 53.14 BioTime Inc. 1 35.01 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -11.25% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 40.6%. Insiders owned 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.