ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparison side by side

Since ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 4.01 N/A 1.15 73.62 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Avid Bioservices Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 5.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 54.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.