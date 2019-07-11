ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Contrasting side by side

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65 4.56 N/A 1.30 53.14 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.97 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.33. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$75 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -6.11%. Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $1.67, while its potential upside is 133.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.