ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 4.92 N/A 1.30 53.14 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $75, and a -11.74% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 53.58% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.