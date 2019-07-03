ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Analysts See $1.18 EPS; Asterias Biotherapeutics Inceries A (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) Sellers Decreased By 4.81% Their Shorts

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 16.83% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. ANIP’s profit would be $14.22 million giving it 17.70 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 62,561 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inceries A (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) had a decrease of 4.81% in short interest. AST’s SI was 409,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.81% from 430,400 shares previously. With 77,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inceries A (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)’s short sellers to cover AST’s short positions. The SI to Asterias Biotherapeutics Inceries A’s float is 1.47%. The stock decreased 100.00% or $0.945 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 18,127 shares traded. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AST News: 16/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Discuss Cancer Immunotherapy Product AST-VAC2 at the World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Asterias; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 25/04/2018 – Asterias Announces Clinical Grade Lot Released to Support Dosing of First Subjects in First Clinical Study of AST-VAC2; 15/03/2018 Asterias Biotherapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 16/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Discuss Cancer Immunotherapy Product AST-VAC2 at the World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medi; 15/03/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $21.6M as of Dec. 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AST); 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 25/04/2018 – ASTERIAS ANNOUNCES RELEASE PF CLINICAL GRADE LOT

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company has market cap of $. The firm develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 72.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,943 were reported by Consonance Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 11,110 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% or 60,630 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Panagora Asset holds 18,767 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 544 shares stake. Phocas Fincl Corp invested 1% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 13,041 shares. Rice Hall James Lc has 27,914 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0% or 7,102 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 279,987 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 0% or 6,356 shares in its portfolio. 20,646 were reported by Bessemer. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 765 shares stake. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity. The insider HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240.