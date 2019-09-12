Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Value Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Position by $32.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 342,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.86 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 3.31M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 15,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 42,611 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 27,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 246,088 shares traded or 53.37% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

