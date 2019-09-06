Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake Held by Phocas Financial Corp; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Cut Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Value Declined

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 60,683 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 116,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.37 million, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 4.06 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP had sold 61,697 shares worth $4.42 million on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 8,239 shares. Campbell Adviser reported 0.31% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Blackrock holds 1.36M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Ranger Mngmt LP has invested 0.44% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). California-based Violich Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 16,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp invested in 25 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd accumulated 737 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 24,080 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 980 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 23,494 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 169,632 shares to 7.84 million shares, valued at $417.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.