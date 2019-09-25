Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; As Clorox Co/De (CLX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased Stake by $500,769

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 47,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 9,236 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co/De (CLX) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 15,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $151.55. About 69,396 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays warns on Clorox – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 334 shares. Legal General Public Ltd holds 1.03 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 10,730 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bennicas And Assocs Inc owns 2.39% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18,750 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Stewart Patten Co Lc holds 40,257 shares. Schaller Inv reported 1,834 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 578,074 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,013 shares. 107,596 were reported by Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Zebra Cap Lc stated it has 2,249 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Street holds 8.13M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.01% or 99 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19M for 23.68 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 61,874 shares to 12.67 million shares, valued at $177.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 39,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Designer Brands Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Company accumulated 765 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 24,805 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,619 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 89,305 shares stake. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 42,611 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 12,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eam Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 3,287 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Advsrs Asset has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Systematic Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 12,895 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 5,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) was bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97M for 13.71 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.25, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Have Severely Underestimated ANI Pharmaceuticals’ And Its Cortrophin SNDA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 57,000 shares to 146,600 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.