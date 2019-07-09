Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; As Argan (AGX) Shares Rose, Frigate Ventures LP Has Lifted Stake by $2.47 Million

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 107,960 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 99,636 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Will Argan Do With All Of Their Cash? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan Q2 Results: The Bull Thesis Is Reaffirmed, The Stock Is Still Very Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Expands Generic Pipeline with Acquisition of Seven Development Stage Drug Products from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioDelivery (BDSI) Buys US Rights to Pain Drug for $30M – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi bullish on managed care players in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $173,240 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Llc reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0% or 25,255 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Consonance Management Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 142,943 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0% or 616 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 5 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 105,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 23,915 shares. Element Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,841 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 116,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Legal And General Plc stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).