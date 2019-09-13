Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position Has Upped by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc; Thermon Group Hldgs Com (THR) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (THR) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 46,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 482,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38M, down from 529,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 22,132 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.56M market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 87,766 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Since June 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $195,420 activity. On Friday, June 14 NESSER JOHN T III bought $8,455 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) or 356 shares. FIX ROGER L had bought 2,250 shares worth $49,725. $29,890 worth of stock was bought by Pribble James on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 31.38 million shares or 1.92% less from 31.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 38,067 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 7,650 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,197 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 111,068 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Lc Ma accumulated 437,645 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin holds 15,020 shares. Kennedy Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 183,121 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 551,137 shares. Jennison Limited Liability holds 507,667 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 28,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 36 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 37,331 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 35,740 shares to 271,870 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (NYSE:ANF) by 626,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) CEO Bruce Thames on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Completes Acquisition of CCI Thermal Technologies Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 03, 2017.

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. THR’s profit will be $6.22 million for 31.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management Lp has 47,054 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Victory Capital reported 1,739 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 13,070 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 119,041 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 18,550 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 2,872 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc stated it has 0.21% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 2,886 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 112,261 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 26,516 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 19,883 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 5,872 shares. First LP reported 15,392 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 10,700 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. $4.42M worth of stock was sold by MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP on Friday, August 9.