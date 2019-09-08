Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Tang Capital Management Stake In La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Was Has Raised

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, up from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.72M market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 237,137 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 06/03/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS DATA ON GIAPREZA FOR ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 05/03/2018 Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 2.2% Position in La Jolla Pharma; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) in the United States; 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 16/05/2018 – California’s First Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department Arrives in La Jolla; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Prog; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces $100M Public Offering of Common Stk

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 98,542 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $16.07 million for 12.35 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 12,231 shares. 43,039 are owned by Regent Inv Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 7,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 7,250 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. 34 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7,250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 235 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 3,212 shares. American Group stated it has 6,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 27,702 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 4,790 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 231,695 shares to 355,316 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. The insider HAUGHEY THOMAS bought 2,500 shares worth $173,240.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 25.64% less from 30.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,063 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated invested in 1,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Com invested in 10,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co owns 3,577 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 1.03M shares. 26,747 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 32,500 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gru Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 315,910 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division owns 68,216 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 44,005 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 14,575 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Company reported 384,917 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,537 shares. Parametric reported 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). State Street has 425,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio.