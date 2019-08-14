Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding Held by Chilton Investment Co Llc

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 45,783 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 219.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 29,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 42,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 13,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 308,319 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Waratah Advsrs has 60,659 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.23% or 246,782 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 240 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 4,663 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 9,522 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 985,490 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Tctc Holding invested in 34,370 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 12,777 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aull & Monroe Management holds 2.41% or 28,135 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 1.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ubs Oconnor Limited Com stated it has 180,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.25% or 823,798 shares. Scott And Selber holds 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,078 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,251 shares to 476,139 shares, valued at $205.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ADP closing Owings Mills office – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 7,705 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 2,794 shares. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 0.41% or 27,702 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 81,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,164 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 135,399 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 18,767 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 5,633 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Victory reported 4,762 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 616 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has 313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,664 were reported by Mason Street Llc.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANI Pharmaceuticals launches two generic products for ADHD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modern Media Acquisition by 511,280 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF).