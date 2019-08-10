Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.97 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) Stock Declined, Fishman Jay A LTD Cut Its Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 792 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 27,584 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 billion, down from 28,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 340,234 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO)

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 142,843 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 675 shares to 19,746 shares, valued at $2.61B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 1,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Blackrock owns 1.36M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Management Lc has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Citigroup has 2,609 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 265,112 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 4,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 3,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Geode Cap Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,961 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 13,041 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 737 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Management Lc. Mason Street Ltd has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 8,000 shares. Thb Asset holds 0.26% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 25,431 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity.