Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $466,550; Blue Edge Capital Raised Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $596.32 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 86,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 79,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 130,811 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,825 were accumulated by Pictet And Cie (Europe). Churchill Corporation stated it has 160,747 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 112,599 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 33.13M shares. Nomura Holding reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fisher Asset Management Limited Co holds 289,840 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Blue Inc accumulated 4,096 shares. Moreover, Btim has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.07% or 1,513 shares in its portfolio. 13,861 were reported by Conning Incorporated. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 1.18% or 7,098 shares. Westover Advisors Limited Co invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock owns 33.82 million shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,410 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi (ACWI) by 165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,280 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 67,553 shares to 457,544 shares, valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 99,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,663 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. Shares for $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 3,212 shares. 86,517 are owned by Ranger Investment Mgmt L P. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 235 shares. Mangrove Prtnrs holds 5.18% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 549,401 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc invested in 0.01% or 765 shares. Paloma Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Violich Capital Management has 0.06% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).