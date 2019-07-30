Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) Stake Boosted by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 15.00M shares traded or 139.73% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,830 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.55M, up from 5,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 2.56M shares traded or 63.69% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6 shares to 5,059 shares, valued at $271.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Financial (XLF) by 36,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,728 shares, and cut its stake in Air Trans Svcs Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors stated it has 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 5,830 were reported by Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Com. Hightower Llc stated it has 11,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 16,512 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 6.19% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,802 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 3,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 5,815 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 486,365 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,969 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Company invested in 27,009 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 174,243 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 60,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.