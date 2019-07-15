Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Decreased Its Holding by $320,964 as Share Value Rose; As Dominion Res Va (D) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered by $10.63 Million Its Position

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,981 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 7,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 1.51 million shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 139,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,082 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 411,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 722,765 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 24.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 12,895 shares to 41,381 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 42,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 161,414 shares to 906,538 shares, valued at $37.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26B for 19.55 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.