Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Hess (HES) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 97.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 583,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,101 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 597,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 1.11M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 1.08 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. Shares for $143,326 were sold by Slentz Andrew P. On Thursday, February 7 Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J sold $125,650 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 2,353 shares. Turner Michael R sold $394,012 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Tuesday, February 12. Lynch Richard D. sold $964,278 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07M for 768.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 19.42 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

