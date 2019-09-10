Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) compete with each other in the Beverages – Brewers sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 88 3.54 N/A 3.39 29.75 Molson Coors Brewing Company 62 1.05 N/A 4.57 14.01

Table 1 highlights Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Molson Coors Brewing Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Molson Coors Brewing Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0.00% 0% 0% Molson Coors Brewing Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Molson Coors Brewing Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 1 0 2.00 Molson Coors Brewing Company 0 0 0 0.00

$84 is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -12.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Molson Coors Brewing Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 53.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 5.67% 14.19% 15% 34.75% -0.29% 53.44% Molson Coors Brewing Company -3.03% 5.09% -11.14% -22.81% -31.19% 3.51%

For the past year Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stock price has bigger growth than Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.