Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Price Rose While Gfs Advisors Decreased by $462,000 Its Stake; Thompson Investment Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $959,634; Valuation Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 563,664 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 135,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 14.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares to 147,581 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares to 18,415 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.