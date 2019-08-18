Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Price Rose While Allen Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.74 Million; Aravt Global Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.99 Million

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 22/03/2018 – Regents Meetings: Facebook fallout: Americans’ privacy at risk across entire tech, information industry; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 16/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Facebook posting from prison leads to new charges against federal inmate

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 929,138 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 41,255 shares to 445,810 shares, valued at $154.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

