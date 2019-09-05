Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake Has Upped by North American Management Corp; Norris Perne & French Llp Maintains Position in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 59,884 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.30 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 12,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 182,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 17.51M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS THAT THE BANK’S REVIEW PROCESS IS “VIRTUALLY COMPLETE” WITH RESPECT TO SALES PRACTICES ISSUES; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Is Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Deleveraging Program Expected To Add To Its EPS? – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Rose 15.4% in January – The Motley Fool” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Are Crashing Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,527 shares to 108,422 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 37,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,547 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 6.25M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 703,946 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 508,903 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 10,034 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Assetmark holds 2,778 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 27,009 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Holding holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 25,478 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd has 0.91% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 234,468 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn reported 1,040 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 of the Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eqis Capital owns 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,107 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 46,439 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 5,675 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Community Bancshares Na owns 30,761 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 154,667 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 11,543 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co reported 206,674 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hills Comml Bank Communication invested in 1% or 76,604 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 284,030 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bollard Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 38,427 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 52,197 shares to 231,055 shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,957 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL).