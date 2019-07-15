Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shares Rose While Gfs Advisors Trimmed by $462,000 Its Position; As Us Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Declined, Van Eck Associates Has Cut Its Holding

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 588,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,784 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Us Silica Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 404,168 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ US Silica Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCA); 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA); 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 1.55M shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 703,946 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.03% or 1.22M shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mai Capital accumulated 11,354 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 58,240 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 27,884 shares. Epoch Invest Partners holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,958 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 983,599 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Serv Grp holds 0% or 52,427 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited reported 111,353 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 6,047 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 419 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26B for 19.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.