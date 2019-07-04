Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Citadel Advisors Lowered Its Williams Sonoma (Call) (WSM) Position by $912,800 as Shares Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 325,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 703,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) (WSM) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 169,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 544,250 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability holds 4,612 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc, Maine-based fund reported 15,207 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has invested 1.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Speece Thorson Cap Grp Incorporated has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 36,690 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks. Hap Trading Limited Co owns 85,135 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 6,690 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 47,020 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 18,453 shares. Texas-based Syntal Prns has invested 0.18% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 46,779 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication holds 0.02% or 3,850 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited reported 7,035 shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Co reported 0.35% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.02M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 24,857 shares to 40,799 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.16 billion for 20.78 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsr Lp stated it has 13,478 shares. 33,746 were reported by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.29% or 7,600 shares. Beacon Gru, Texas-based fund reported 26,106 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru owns 2,129 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 111,030 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 58,240 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 14,142 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 2,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 426 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 2,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware reported 17,428 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 296,443 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings.

