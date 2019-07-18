Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Lowered Its Position by $19.64 Million as Market Value Rose; Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increased Its Stake by $773,500 as Stock Value Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 858,827 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 30.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 236,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 533,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.78 million, down from 769,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 586,461 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardagh Group S A by 161,700 shares to 384,690 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 219,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 11,250 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Mgmt owns 35,199 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 20,000 shares. 100 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 437 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 23,617 shares. Beech Hill holds 0.36% or 6,955 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale reported 12,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 248,725 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 68,170 shares stake. Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hightower Trust Ser Lta holds 10,445 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Lc holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 19.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 605 shares stake. 196 are held by Dubuque Commercial Bank. 20,900 were reported by Lau Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,138 shares. 68,575 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 670,243 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0.06% or 6.88 million shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Westover Cap Limited invested in 0.12% or 2,000 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 25,800 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 43,613 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 3,153 shares. 78 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 124,014 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh holds 1.19% or 9,723 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,559 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).