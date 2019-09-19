Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Holding by $13.86 Million; Corbyn Investment Management Upped W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Position by $1.46 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 157,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.70 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 837,597 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 349,559 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 117,207 shares to 189,213 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,583 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 15.83 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 48,285 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc holds 3,575 shares. Narwhal Capital has invested 0.61% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bluestein R H accumulated 0.05% or 10,525 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,830 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.06% or 2.22 million shares. Covington Capital has 1,811 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7,600 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 168,819 shares.