Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined, Holder Martin & Company Lifted Position

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 356,500 are owned by Cqs Cayman L P. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 3,110 shares in its portfolio. Adage Partners Gp Lc reported 487,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 74,690 shares. City reported 0% stake. 845 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 52,928 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cadence Lc holds 0.02% or 14,255 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Llc stated it has 30,000 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 30,429 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prns LP reported 41,560 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Lc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jnba has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M Hldg Securities has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 248,725 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,884 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 4,683 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 1.87M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 610 shares. Bridges Mngmt invested in 5,332 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs owns 2,958 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.03% stake. 52,254 are owned by Brinker Cap. Raymond James Tru Na has 7,916 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 1,020 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 5,283 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Company. M&T Bancorporation has 42,928 shares.

