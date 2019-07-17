Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Decreased Its Position by $9.00 Million; Crane Co (CR) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Its Holding by $23.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 155,319 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 732,215 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “7 Reasons Aurora, Canopy, Cronos, and HEXO Are All At or Near 6-Month Lows – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks eke out another round of records as investors brace for 2nd-quarter earnings – MarketWatch” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV â€“ BUD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 19.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 6,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 486,365 shares. 52,254 were reported by Brinker Cap. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 702,802 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Covington Capital Mngmt owns 1,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 16,512 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Inc owns 26,106 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 21,481 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.44% or 983,599 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 58,294 shares. 184,102 are held by Dudley And Shanley. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Citigroup accumulated 19,772 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 15,139 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,965 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 47,378 are owned by Bailard. Cubic Asset Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,635 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 400 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Limited Com invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2,784 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 1.61% or 69,850 shares. Fort LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 20,704 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,433 shares to 226 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. Cook Donald G had bought 302 shares worth $24,950.