Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holding Held by Ashmore Group Plc

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares to 316,582 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,056 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co Inc owns 101,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 374 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% or 3,490 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc invested in 1.66% or 50,384 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 0.81% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Whittier Communication Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,110 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs reported 14,508 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 48,541 shares. Check Capital Incorporated Ca invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 28,739 shares. Sei accumulated 34,869 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).