Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Hendershot Investments Raised Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 368,721 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.55. About 1.00 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability reported 5,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Profund Advisors owns 13,124 shares. 69,882 are owned by Beacon Fincl Group Inc. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,851 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 55.41 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,640 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 206,109 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 261,591 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company invested in 5 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 194,730 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Conning Incorporated holds 1.4% or 400,595 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59,379 shares to 67,985 shares, valued at $121.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 230,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,483 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.06% or 2.59M shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ar Asset Inc reported 5,200 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt has 35,199 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 101,841 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,394 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability owns 7,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. City Holdings owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Personal Fincl Serv reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 671,239 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Texas-based Hightower Svcs Lta has invested 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Republic Mngmt Inc invested in 112,544 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.20B for 21.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

