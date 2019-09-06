Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Value Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Boosted Position; Account Management Cut Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding as Market Value Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 17,645 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 13,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.09 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 1.94 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,701 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.