Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Price Rose While Stifel Financial Trimmed Its Position by $5.27 Million; Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $258.81 Million

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 59,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 426,422 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.86M, down from 486,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.48. About 959,932 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video)

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 426,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 40,482 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.61M, down from 466,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 752,283 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55 million for 7.24 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Do Brasil Sa Spns (BDORY) by 44,160 shares to 245,260 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 41,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EES) by 44,006 shares to 55,115 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.96B for 15.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.