Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Price Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Banner (BANR) Stake by $444,798 as Market Valuation Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 87,149 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 589,270 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $35.88 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

