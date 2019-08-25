Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Price Rose While Gfs Advisors Cut Stake by $462,000; Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Boosted Trueblue (TBI) Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 61,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 185,548 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 124,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 275,548 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,678 shares. Beacon Finance Grp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 48,541 shares. Oppenheimer & Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.15% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 4,575 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 6,308 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2,705 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 30,362 shares. The California-based Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Iat Reinsurance Ltd stated it has 11,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.57% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 6.25 million shares. Cwm Limited has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 7,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares to 147,581 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 6,203 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 537,031 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 261,910 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 66,716 shares. Bbt Mngmt Lc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,606 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 35,200 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 133,578 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 271,203 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 503,937 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). 39,820 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested in 0% or 20,017 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 284,373 shares.

