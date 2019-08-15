Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Price Rose While Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Boosted Its Wex (WEX) Holding by $1.11 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.94 million shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 10,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 259,681 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 16,769 shares. Da Davidson Com invested in 25,489 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hexavest reported 350 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 11,250 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 25,478 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.57% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,455 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. 20 were accumulated by Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co reported 234,468 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thornburg Investment Management Inc stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Raymond James Na invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Sather Financial Group Inc has 0.09% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,389 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt invested in 9,805 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59,379 shares to 67,985 shares, valued at $121.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 447,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 20.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares to 28,987 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,725 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.